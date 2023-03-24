HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade Committee announced the winners of music and floats following the 70th annual parade held last Sunday.

Parade Float Winners

  • Grand Prize — Dr. Elmer J. Harrington Memorial Award
    ○ “Duck Boat MS 61-11 HR” Springfield Lodge of Elks #61 Springfield, MA
  • Best Colleen Float — Daniel E. Tierney Memorial Award
    “Joanie’s Mythical Journey” West Springfield, MA
  • 1st Prize – Irish Theme — William C. Lunney Memorial Award
    “Four Green Fields” Westfield Sons of Erin Colleens Westfield, MA
  • 2nd Prize – Irish Theme — John T. Sheehan Memorial Award
    “Books Are Worth Their Weight In Gold” Springfield Colleens Springfield,
    MA
  • 3rd Prize – Irish Theme — Shaun Ferriter Memorial Award
    “Seoda na Cathrach – Treasure of the City” Holyoke Colleens Holyoke, MA
  • 1st Prize – Patriotic Theme — William “Buck” Ford Memorial Award
    “1776 – The Beginning” South Hadley, MA
  • 2nd Prize – Patriotic Theme — Henry P. Dowd Memorial Award
    ○ “Travel Float
  • 3rd Prize – Patriotic Theme — Vincent Brown Memorial Award
    ○ “AOH Dancers” Holyoke, MA AOH
  • 1st Prize – Open Theme — John E. Dowd Memorial Award
    ○ “Jewel of the Sea” Chicopee Colleens Chicopee, MA
  • 2nd Prize – Open Theme — John T. Sheehan Memorial Award
    ○ “What Goes Around, Comes Around
  • 3rd Prize – Open Theme — Mary Sheehan Memorial Award
    ○ “Holyoke 150th Anniversary/MIFA Victory Theater” Holyoke, MA
  • 1st Prize – Religious Theme — John K. Bowler Memorial Award
    ○ “Noah’s Ark” Jericho Holyoke, MA
  • 2nd Prize – Religious Theme — Lila Courtney Memorial Award
    ○ “150 Years of Compassionate Care” Sisters of Providence Holyoke, MA

Marching Bands Winners

  • Kinvara Literary Society Presents – Most Outstanding Unit in the Line of March
    ○ Tian Guo Marching Band — Greater NY
  • In Memory of Heather McMahon – Best Marching Contingent
    ○ Agawam High School — Agawam, MA
  • Reidy Heating & Cooling Presents – Best Brass Band
    Connecticut Hurricanes — Seymour, CT
  • In Memory of Ed Sears, George Griffin, & Dan Tierney – Best String Band
    Aqua String Band — Philadelphia, PA
  • In Memory of Monsignor David Joyce – Best String Band Captain
    ○ Polish American String Band — Philadelphia, PA
  • In Memory of John J. Mansfield, Jr. – Best Drum & Bugle Corps
    ○ Bushwackers — Princeton, NJ
  • Presented by Kathryn & George Dulchinos – Best Drum & Bugle Flag Corps
    Bushwackers — Princeton, NJ
  • The Westfield Parade Committee Presents – Best Pipe Band
    Holyoke Caledonian Pipe Band — Holyoke, MA
  • William H. Burns Memorial Award – The Best High School Marching Band
    Chicopee Comprehensive High School — Chicopee, MA
  • Jeffery & Juan Anderson-Burgos Presents – The Best High School Marching Band Flag
    Corps
    ○ Agawam High School — Agawam, MA
  • Kathleen Krisak Presents- The Best High School Majorette
    ○ Agawam High School Band — Agawam, MA
  • In Memory of Shaun Ferriter – Best Band Major
    ○ Holyoke Caledonian Pipe Band — Holyoke, MA
  • Mass Surgical Supply, LLC. Presents – The Best Fife & Drum
    Warehouse Point — Broad Brook, CT