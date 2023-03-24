HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade Committee announced the winners of music and floats following the 70th annual parade held last Sunday.
Parade Float Winners
- Grand Prize — Dr. Elmer J. Harrington Memorial Award
○ “Duck Boat MS 61-11 HR” Springfield Lodge of Elks #61 Springfield, MA
- Best Colleen Float — Daniel E. Tierney Memorial Award
○ “Joanie’s Mythical Journey” West Springfield, MA
- 1st Prize – Irish Theme — William C. Lunney Memorial Award
○ “Four Green Fields” Westfield Sons of Erin Colleens Westfield, MA
- 2nd Prize – Irish Theme — John T. Sheehan Memorial Award
○ “Books Are Worth Their Weight In Gold” Springfield Colleens Springfield,
MA
- 3rd Prize – Irish Theme — Shaun Ferriter Memorial Award
○ “Seoda na Cathrach – Treasure of the City” Holyoke Colleens Holyoke, MA
- 1st Prize – Patriotic Theme — William “Buck” Ford Memorial Award
○ “1776 – The Beginning” South Hadley, MA
- 2nd Prize – Patriotic Theme — Henry P. Dowd Memorial Award
○ “Travel Float“
- 3rd Prize – Patriotic Theme — Vincent Brown Memorial Award
○ “AOH Dancers” Holyoke, MA AOH
- 1st Prize – Open Theme — John E. Dowd Memorial Award
○ “Jewel of the Sea” Chicopee Colleens Chicopee, MA
- 2nd Prize – Open Theme — John T. Sheehan Memorial Award
○ “What Goes Around, Comes Around“
- 3rd Prize – Open Theme — Mary Sheehan Memorial Award
○ “Holyoke 150th Anniversary/MIFA Victory Theater” Holyoke, MA
- 1st Prize – Religious Theme — John K. Bowler Memorial Award
○ “Noah’s Ark” Jericho Holyoke, MA
- 2nd Prize – Religious Theme — Lila Courtney Memorial Award
○ “150 Years of Compassionate Care” Sisters of Providence Holyoke, MA
Marching Bands Winners
- Kinvara Literary Society Presents – Most Outstanding Unit in the Line of March
○ Tian Guo Marching Band — Greater NY
- In Memory of Heather McMahon – Best Marching Contingent
○ Agawam High School — Agawam, MA
- Reidy Heating & Cooling Presents – Best Brass Band
○ Connecticut Hurricanes — Seymour, CT
- In Memory of Ed Sears, George Griffin, & Dan Tierney – Best String Band
○ Aqua String Band — Philadelphia, PA
- In Memory of Monsignor David Joyce – Best String Band Captain
○ Polish American String Band — Philadelphia, PA
- In Memory of John J. Mansfield, Jr. – Best Drum & Bugle Corps
○ Bushwackers — Princeton, NJ
- Presented by Kathryn & George Dulchinos – Best Drum & Bugle Flag Corps
○ Bushwackers — Princeton, NJ
- The Westfield Parade Committee Presents – Best Pipe Band
○ Holyoke Caledonian Pipe Band — Holyoke, MA
- William H. Burns Memorial Award – The Best High School Marching Band
○ Chicopee Comprehensive High School — Chicopee, MA
- Jeffery & Juan Anderson-Burgos Presents – The Best High School Marching Band Flag
Corps
○ Agawam High School — Agawam, MA
- Kathleen Krisak Presents- The Best High School Majorette
○ Agawam High School Band — Agawam, MA
- In Memory of Shaun Ferriter – Best Band Major
○ Holyoke Caledonian Pipe Band — Holyoke, MA
- Mass Surgical Supply, LLC. Presents – The Best Fife & Drum
○ Warehouse Point — Broad Brook, CT