HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Thousands marched to the cheers of patrons lining the parade route as the Holyoke St. Patrick’s parade resumed following its two-year pandemic-related interruption.

22News broadcasted the 3-hour parade for those who couldn’t attend. Check out the photos below for a few behind-the-scenes action shots of our crew working for you. Re-watch the parade on WWLP.com.

Everyone, meet Sy Becker! Western Massachusetts’ 85yr-old reporter here at 22News. A legend and #Holyoke St. Patrick’s Day icon. @WWLP22News pic.twitter.com/3T5NYnHYn6 — Katrina Kincade (@KatrinaKNews) March 21, 2022

Ladies of 22News ✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/MmWsshtzRp — Kristina DAmours (@KristinaD_WWLP) March 20, 2022

Happy Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade From Your 22News Crew. pic.twitter.com/1aATci9ox9 — Nick Aresco (@ArescoNick) March 20, 2022

Happy Parade Day! We’re live along the parade route! Can’t make it down here? Join us live right now on 22News! 🎤🍀🇮🇪🎉 pic.twitter.com/Xnwt6xndYc — Ciara Speller (@CiaraSpeller) March 20, 2022