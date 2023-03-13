HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – No matter what the aftermath of the expected storm, nothing will interfere with the St. Patrick’s weekend events, according to the The Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade Committee. The road race will still be held Saturday and the parade on Sunday.

It’s not unheard of for removal of the snow along the parade route to take clean up crews almost right up until the the eventful weekend to make certain all will go as planned. The parade Chief of Staff promised to do the same if necessary this year to make certain the parade and road race go on as scheduled.

“Also when we setup at the K-mart parking lot, we’ve already made arrangements that if we need snow removals, we would also get that done before the road race and the parade, so we will have a nice day this weekend in the city of Holyoke,” said Kathleen Krisak, Parade Chief of Staff.

The Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade Committee has a track record of doing what has to be done to

make certain the parade runs for its 70th time and the road race take place for the 46th time.