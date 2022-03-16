HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – This weekend is the return of the Holyoke St. Patrick’s road race and parade. Holyoke police are informing the public of some road closures downtown.

7:00 a.m.

High Street from Lyman Street to Dwight Street

Maple Street from Lyman Street to Dwight Street

Chestnut Street from Lyman Street to Dwight Street

Hampden Street from Elm Street to High Street

9:00 a.m.

Lyman Street from Chestnut Street to Front Street

Hampden Street from Elm Street to High Street

12:30 p.m. – Road Race course

Maple Street from Lyman Street to South Street

South Street from Maple Street to Northampton Street

Northampton Street from South Street to Westfield Road

Westfield Road from Northampton Street to Homestead Avenue

Homestead Avenue from Westfield Road to Cherry Street

Cherry Street from Homestead Avenue to Northampton Street

Beech Street from Northampton Street to Hampden Street

Hampden Street from Beech Street to Maple Street

Shuttle bus rides will be available from the HCC Q lot and the Mater Dolorosa parking lot at Lyman and Chestnut from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

9:45 a.m.

I-91 Exit 14 (at Cherry Street near Homestead Avenue) off ramps will be closed

10:00 a.m. – Parade route:

Beginning at Northampton Street and Whiting Farms Road (Kmart plaza)

Northampton Street from Whiting Farms Road to Beech Street

Beech Street from Northampton Street to Appleton Street

Appleton Street from Northampton Street to High Street

High Street from Appleton Street to Hampden Street

The parade is set to begin at 11:10 a.m. and will take three hours for the entire parade to move through the city.

The parade will air live on 22News and livestreamed on WWLP.com beginning at noon. 22News Anchors Rich Tettemer and Taylor Knight, along with Hayley Dunn from the Parade Committee, will serve as Parade hosts, and 22News Anchors Don Shipman and Ciara Speller will provide interviews from the Parade route with participants and bystanders throughout the coverage.