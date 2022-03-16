HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – This weekend is the return of the Holyoke St. Patrick’s road race and parade. Holyoke police are informing the public of some road closures downtown.
Holyoke St. Patrick’s Day Road Race, Saturday road closures:
7:00 a.m.
- High Street from Lyman Street to Dwight Street
- Maple Street from Lyman Street to Dwight Street
- Chestnut Street from Lyman Street to Dwight Street
- Hampden Street from Elm Street to High Street
9:00 a.m.
- Lyman Street from Chestnut Street to Front Street
- Hampden Street from Elm Street to High Street
12:30 p.m. – Road Race course
- Maple Street from Lyman Street to South Street
- South Street from Maple Street to Northampton Street
- Northampton Street from South Street to Westfield Road
- Westfield Road from Northampton Street to Homestead Avenue
- Homestead Avenue from Westfield Road to Cherry Street
- Cherry Street from Homestead Avenue to Northampton Street
- Beech Street from Northampton Street to Hampden Street
- Hampden Street from Beech Street to Maple Street
Shuttle bus rides will be available from the HCC Q lot and the Mater Dolorosa parking lot at Lyman and Chestnut from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Live Traffic Map: Downtown Holyoke
Holyoke St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Sunday road closures:
9:45 a.m.
- I-91 Exit 14 (at Cherry Street near Homestead Avenue) off ramps will be closed
10:00 a.m. – Parade route:
- Beginning at Northampton Street and Whiting Farms Road (Kmart plaza)
- Northampton Street from Whiting Farms Road to Beech Street
- Beech Street from Northampton Street to Appleton Street
- Appleton Street from Northampton Street to High Street
- High Street from Appleton Street to Hampden Street
The parade is set to begin at 11:10 a.m. and will take three hours for the entire parade to move through the city.
The parade will air live on 22News and livestreamed on WWLP.com beginning at noon. 22News Anchors Rich Tettemer and Taylor Knight, along with Hayley Dunn from the Parade Committee, will serve as Parade hosts, and 22News Anchors Don Shipman and Ciara Speller will provide interviews from the Parade route with participants and bystanders throughout the coverage.