HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The men and women who wear a badge have their marching orders to insure a smooth-flowing Holyoke St. Patrick’s weekend of activities.

During a meeting Friday between the parade committee, Holyoke police and fire personnel along with the state police discusses public safety ahead of the road race and parade next week.

For the second consecutive year, Holyoke Police Captain Isaias Cruz will be in command, “my job is to make sure all the streets are covered in terms of intersections prior to the road race and parade. Logistics, working with the fire department, working with the EMS, to make sure everything goes down smoothly.”

The final preparations meeting is the culmination of many prior sessions to make certain the parade and road race run smoothly, both for the participants and the many thousands of visitors who fill the streets of Holyoke during both events next weekend.

For those unable to line the parade route on Sunday, March 19th, 22News will broadcast every moment from beginning to end on air and on WWLP.com.