HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – We are exactly six months away from the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Road Race and Parade weekend in March of 2024!

There will be some extra luck in next year’s parade because it also happens to fall on St. Patrick’s Day, Sunday, March 17th! The road race will take place the day before on Saturday, March 16th.

This weekend, The Big E is celebrating the halfway mark and asking all fair visitors to wear some tartan to show their Holyoke pride.

Next year’s Grand Marshal is Mary Lynch, who has been apart of the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade Committee for 34 years. The Grand Marshal is the highest local honor given to a someone who has distinguished themselves as a loyal person to their career, their family, and to their Irish ancestry.

You’ll be able to watch next year’s parade right here on 22News, on air and on WWLP.com!