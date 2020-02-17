St. Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke announces 63rd recipient of the JFK Award

HOLYOKE, Mass (WWLP) – A Holyoke native, philanthropist and President and CEO of Liberty Bank was named the recipient for the JFK National Award for the 2020 Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade on Sunday.

According to a news release sent to 22News, David Glidden is the 63rd recipient of the John Fitzgerald Kennedy National Award. The award is presented annually to an American of Irish descent who is distinguished in their chosen field.

“I am so humbled to receive this award as it means so much to me, not only as it recognizes my Irish heritage but my hometown of Holyoke. This city and the Parade Committee have always meant so much to me and the Glidden family. I’ve been fortunate in life but it’s true what they say that all roads lead back to Holyoke,” Glidden said.

Glidden joined Liberty Bank in March 2019 with more than 30 years of banking experience and community involvement.

Before joining Liberty Bank, Glidden held the position of Regional President with TD Bank for Northern New England and Upstate New York where he managed all banking operations throughout the region. He is involved with the American Bankers Association and organizations such as BDC Capital of New England, Inc., and serves on their Board of Directors and Executive Committee.

Aside from his achievements in his banking career, he has a passion for volunteering and the community. In 2010 he received the Distinguished Citizen Award from the Boy Scouts of America, and in 2009 he received the Distinguished Citizens Campaign Chair for the Western Mass Council.

Glidden and his family are most passionate about their work with the American Cancer Society. In January he was elected Chairman of the American Cancer Society’s Southern and Western New England Area Board of Directors. For more than 25 years he has raised millions of dollars that have been dedicated to cancer research as well as cancer patients and family services.

Glidden graduated from Holyoke Catholic High School, Providence College and attended the National School of Banking in Fairfield, Connecticut and the Ivey School of Executive Management in Toronto, Ontario. He and his wife Michelle live in Glastonbury, Connecticut with their two kids Rosemarie and Elizabeth.

“Dave’s personal and professional achievements certainly make him deserving of the prestigious JFK National Award. It will certainly be a great pleasure to have Dave and his family return to Holyoke for Parade weekend,” 2020 Parade President, Marc Joyce said.

On Saturday, March 21 at the Log Cabin in Holyoke, Glidden will be recognized at a reception in his honor.

The 69th St. Patrick’s Parade will be held on Sunday, March 22 and the 45th St. Patrick’s Road Race will be held on Saturday, March 21.

