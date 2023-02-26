HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Sunday is the annual raising of the Irish flag at the JFK monument in Holyoke.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the St. Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke, the American Legion Post 325 with the assistance of the Grand Marshal, Colleens, and other award winners will be attending and performing at the annual raising of the Irish Flag on Sunday.

DJ O’Connor will be the master of the ceremonies, and then Reverend Michael Twohig will perform opening prayers. Mayor Joshua Garcia of Holyoke and the President of the St. Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke, Karen Casey, will both speak during the ceremony.

There will be a reception to follow at Post 351, St. Colby Drive in Holyoke, and everyone is welcome to attend. The flag-raising ceremony is on Sunday at the JFK Monument at the intersection of Appleton and Sycamore Streets in Holyoke at 2:00 p.m.

The 70th St. Patrick’s Parade is on Sunday, March 19, and the 46th St. Patrick’s Road Race will be held on Saturday, March 18th.