HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Happening in Holyoke on Sunday, the St. Patricks Committee will announce the winner of this year’s JFK National Award.

The John Fitzgerald Kennedy National Award is given each year to an American of Irish descent who has distinguished themselves in their field. Last year, the recipient was the President and CEO of Liberty Bank, David Glidden. It is named after President John F. Kennedy, who was the Parade’s first award recipient.

This will be the parade committee’s 64th JFK award in the event’s history. The Holyoke St. Patrick’s parade is just around the corner, happening on March 19th.