HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Grand Colleen and her Court got their first look at the newly constructed float that will carry them through the 70th Annual Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade.

2023 Grand Colleen Abby Rose Glasheen and her Court got comfortable in their ride for this weekend. Giving compliments to Maura Tyler, the Blessed Sacrament School 7th grader who won the contest to design this float.

“We saw the mock-up for the first time and it’s just breathtaking, and it’s such a good vision that she had, and we’re really lucky she did that, and we’re so excited we’ll be riding that in the parade.”

Once again during Sunday’s 70th Annual Holyoke St. Patrick’s Patrick’s parade, the Colleen float will occupy a place of honor. Many thousands will line the parade route and many thousands more will watch the parade from beginning to end right here on 22News beginning at noon.