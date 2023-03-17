HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Several roads will be closed this weekend as the city of Holyoke celebrates St. Patrick’s Day.

Drivers in Holyoke this weekend should expect several roads to be closed on Saturday and Sunday.

Roads closed on Saturday for the St. Patrick’s Road Race:

7:00 a.m. High Street from Lyman Street to Dwight Street Maple Street from Lyman Street to Dwight Street Chestnut Street from Lyman Street to Dwight Street Hampden Street from Elm Street to High Street

9:00 a.m. Lyman Street from Chestnut Street to Front Street Hampden Street from Elm Street to High Street

12:30 p.m. (For the Road Race) Maple Street from Lyman Street to South Street South Street from Maple Street to Northampton Street Northampton Street from South Street to Westfield Road Westfield Road from Northampton Street to Homestead Avenue Homestead Avenue from Westfield Road to Cherry Street Cherry Street from Homestead Avenue to Northampton Street Beech Street from Northampton Street to Hampden Street Hampden Street from Beech Street to Maple Street



The roads in the course will reopen after the last runner completes the race.

Roads closed on Sunday for the St. Patrick’s Parade:

9:45 a.m. I-91 Exit 14 (at Cherry Street near Homestead Avenue) off ramps will be closed.

10:00 a.m. (Parade Route) Beginning at Northampton Street and Whiting Farms Road (Kmart plaza) Northampton Street from Whiting Farms Road to Beech Street Beech Street from Northampton Street to Appleton Street Appleton Street from Northampton Street to High Street High Street from Appleton Street to Hampden Street



The parade begins at 11:10 a.m. and is expected to take about three hours to move through the city. Streets will be reopened once the parade ends.

70th Annual Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade

The Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade will take place on Sunday, March 19th. This year the parade begins at 11:10 a.m. from the KMart Plaza on Route 5 and typically takes about three hours to go through the city.

22News is broadcasting the parade live beginning at 12 p.m. on-air and online at WWLP.com.