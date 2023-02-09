HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A seventh-grader at Holyoke’s Blessed Sacrament School has designed one of the highlights of the upcoming Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade, the float carrying the Grand Colleen and her Court.

Thousands will march, ten of thousands of cheering spectators will line the two-and-a-half-mile parade route, and many thousands more will watch the festivities on 22News, the parade broadcast in its entirety on March 19th beginning at noon.

The St. Patrick’s Parade Float Committee approved the design for the float that will carry the Grand Colleen and her Court.

Maura Tyler, the Blessed Sacrament School seventh grader, provided the winning design and her art teacher is so proud of her, “I am so thankful that Maura not only did it but actually because I couldn’t think of it happening to a better student,” Beverly Sabourin, Art Teacher at the school.

“Eight years ago we started a contest for the school children of the city to come up with a design for the Grand Colleen float, which is the number one float in the parade.” Bill Quesnel, Chairman of the St. Patrick’s Parade Float Committee

The work will soon begin turning these designs into the Colleen float and its ultimate unveiling a few days before it takes its place along the parade route on March 19th for the 70th annual Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade.