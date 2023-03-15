HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Nor’easter brought nearly 10 inches of snow to Holyoke Tuesday, but will it stick around for the annual St. Patrick’s Parade?

22News Storm Team Meteorologist Adam Strzempko explains what the weather will be this week leading up to Sunday’s St. Patrick’s tradition in western Massachusetts.

7 Day Forecast

Parade Route

The Parade will begin at 11:10 a.m. on Sunday, March 19, starting from the K-Mart Plaza on Route 5 and typically takes about three hours to go through the city.

North on Northampton Street to Beech Street

East on Beech Street to Appleton Street

Southeast on Appleton Street to High Street

North on High Street to Hampden Street

While the lead-up and preparation to the big day take months, we’re now just days away and people are starting to look forward to this huge annual event.

If you are unable to attend this year’s St. Patrick’s Parade, 22News will be broadcasting the event on air and live-streaming the whole event from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.