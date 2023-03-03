HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The St. Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke is hosting the 2023 Marshal Mania Kick-Off Party on Friday.

Marshal Mania is a fundraiser for the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Day Parade. The venue has been changed from The Wherehouse? to Gateway City Arts in Holyoke, according to a news release sent to 22News from the St. Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. with Holyoke native Ed Jackowski (Eddie J) starting the show at 8 p.m., with headliner Unforgettable Fire, a U2 cover band, at 9 p.m. There will be a cash bar, food from Bub’s Bar-B-Q for sale, and raffles.

(St. Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke)

Tickets are $20 per person, contact Jeff Walsh at Jeffwalsh127@gmail.com or call 413-530-3944.

The 70th St. Patrick’s Parade will be held on Sunday, March 19 and the 46th St. Patrick’s Road Race will be held on Saturday, March 18th.