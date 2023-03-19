HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News has been informing and working for the people of western Massachusetts for 70 years! WWLP began broadcasting on March 17, 1953.

It all started back in 1953 and ever since then, 22News has been rated as the most-watched news operation in western Massachusetts. We are the region’s leader on all screens and platforms, on the air, online at WWLP.com, and on the 22News Mobile App.

22News marched in the parade and saw hundreds of people waving to us and wishing the news crew a happy anniversary as we celebrate 70 years along with the 70th annual Holyoke St. Patrick’s Day parade.

If you attended the parade, 22News would love to see your photos! Email us at ReportIt@wwlp.com.