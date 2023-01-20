HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – More than 100 people are needed to carry banners in the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade.

To participate you must be 12 years or older and able to walk the 2.6-mile route including hills, uneven terrain, large crowds, and loud noises.

Those interested in carrying a banner that showcases sponsors can register online at holyokestpatricksparade.com or email holyokeparadesigncarriers@gmail.com. Volunteers will receive a sweatshirt and a $20 check for a cause of their choice following the parade.

The 70th Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade will be held on Sunday, March 19, 2023.



