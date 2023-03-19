22News is broadcasting the parade live beginning at 12 p.m. on-air and online at WWLP.com.

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade steps off at 11:10 a.m. from the KMart Plaza on Route 5 and typically takes about three hours to go through the city. 22News will live broadcast from Beech Street beginning at 12 p.m.

Roads closed for the St. Patrick’s Parade:

9:45 a.m. I-91 Exit 14 (at Cherry Street near Homestead Avenue) off ramps will be closed.

10:00 a.m. (Parade Route) Beginning at Northampton Street and Whiting Farms Road (Kmart plaza) Northampton Street from Whiting Farms Road to Beech Street Beech Street from Northampton Street to Appleton Street Appleton Street from Northampton Street to High Street High Street from Appleton Street to Hampden Street



Parade Route

Parade Lineup

