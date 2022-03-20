HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The return of the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade begins at an earlier time this year at 11:10 a.m. Sunday from Kmart Plaza.
The 69th annual Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade kicks off at 11:10 a.m. from Kmart Plaza on Route 5/Northampton Street. It is 2.65 miles long and can take up to three hours to end on High Street. According to Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty, all I-91 highway exits into Holyoke will be closed at 9:30 a.m. Sunday and the parade route roads will close at 10 a.m.
St. Patrick’s Day Parade Route
- North on Northampton Street
- Right turn onto Beech Street
- Right onto Appleton Street
- Left onto High Street
- Ending on intersection of High and Hampden Streets
Police are asking the public to act responsibly and remember, “if you see something, say something.”
Watch live on-air and online
The parade will air live on 22News and livestreamed on WWLP.com beginning at 12 p.m. 22News Anchors Rich Tettemer and Taylor Knight, along with Hayley Dunn from the Parade Committee, will serve as Parade hosts, and 22News Anchor Don Shipman will provide interviews from the Parade route with participants and bystanders throughout the coverage.
- Over-the-air on channel 22.1
- Comcast channels 5 & 822
- Charter channels 9 & 787
- DISH channel 22
- DirecTV channel 22