The 69th annual Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade kicks off at 11:10 a.m. from Kmart Plaza on Route 5/Northampton Street. It is 2.65 miles long and can take up to three hours to end on High Street. According to Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty, all I-91 highway exits into Holyoke will be closed at 9:30 a.m. Sunday and the parade route roads will close at 10 a.m.

North on Northampton Street

Right turn onto Beech Street

Right onto Appleton Street

Left onto High Street

Ending on intersection of High and Hampden Streets

Police are asking the public to act responsibly and remember, “if you see something, say something.”

The parade will air live on 22News and livestreamed on WWLP.com beginning at 12 p.m. 22News Anchors Rich Tettemer and Taylor Knight, along with Hayley Dunn from the Parade Committee, will serve as Parade hosts, and 22News Anchor Don Shipman will provide interviews from the Parade route with participants and bystanders throughout the coverage.