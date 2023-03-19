HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Sunday will be a cold and windy day with increasing clouds.

There is the chance for a passing flurry during the late morning and afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid 30s but dress for the upper 20s with the wind chill.

The 22News Storm Team will be marching in the Holyoke St Patrick’s Parade, wave to us if you see us! Or, you can watch the parade at home on 22News, starting at noon.

Sunday night, skies will gradually clear up with lows in the upper teens and low 20s.

Current Temperatures

Spring officially arrives Monday evening at 5:24 p.m. and it will feel more like spring Monday with temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s with lots of sunshine.