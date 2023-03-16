WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The world-famous Aqua String Band has returned to western Massachusetts for the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade this weekend.

The band was in West Springfield this evening at Table and Vine to celebrate the holiday.

The Band has traveled the world and is a staple at the St. Patrick’s Parade every year.

Michael Quinlan, a Table & Vine Ambassador told 22News, “The last two years we welcomed the Aqua String Band to help us kick off the weekend. This year we coupled it with what we have to offer at the store and we had a nice turnout. The Aqua String Band is such a draw, it’s so fun and what we offer it here too is fun so putting the two things together really puts a bang to the start of St. Patrick’s Day weekend.”

You’ll be able to see the Aqua String Band during the 70th annual St Patrick’s Parade, which you can watch right here on 22News Sunday at Noon.

If you come down to the parade route make sure to say hi! We’ll be marching while celebrating our own 70th anniversary.