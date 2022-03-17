HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 69th Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade will be held on Sunday, March 20th, and will step-off at around 11:10 a.m. from the former Kmart Plaza along a 2.65-mile route.

North on Northampton Street

Right turn onto Beech Street

Right onto Appleton Street

Left onto High Street

Ending on intersection of High and Hampden Streets

There is no parking allowed on the streets along the parade route. Spectators can park on side streets, or in the municipal lots on Suffolk and Dwight streets for $5.

The parade will air live on 22News and livestreamed on WWLP.com beginning at 12 p.m. 22News Anchors Rich Tettemer and Taylor Knight, along with Hayley Dunn from the Parade Committee, will serve as Parade hosts, and 22News Anchor Don Shipman will provide interviews from the Parade route with participants and bystanders throughout the coverage.