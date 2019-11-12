12 Days of Gifts: Feel the holiday magic at Yankee Candle Village

(Mass Appeal) – Yankee Candle Village in South Deerfield has transformed for the Christmas season and is sparkling under thousands of colorful lights. Wade Bassett, director of sales and operations at Yankee Candle Village, joined us to talk about the holiday magic you can only find there.

Bassett said the Village comes alive with the Christmas spirit and there’s no better place to get in a festive mood. It’s a great family destination, to see the lights, have a snack and take a family photo.

Bassett also noted that there are extended holiday hours at Yankee Candle Village, so come on down and have a treat and do some shopping. Yankee Candle Village is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday – Sunday during the holiday season. For more information, you can visit Yankee Candle Village online at YankeeCandle.com/Village or Facebook@ YankeeCandleVillageMA.

Promotional consideration by Yankee Candle Village.