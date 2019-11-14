12 Days of Gifts: Fun holiday events fill the Yankee Candle Village calendar

(Mass Appeal) – Yankee Candle Village in South Deerfield is the place to go to catch the holiday spirit! In addition to the enchanted grounds, delicious treats and shopping opportunities, Yankee Candle Village hosts several holiday events this time of year.

First up is the Tree Lighting on Nov. 23. Families are encouraged to gather as the huge Yankee Candle Village tree comes alive with thousands of colorful lights. Next is Santa’s arrival; always one for a grand entrance, Santa descends upon Yankee Candle Village in a helicopter!

Santa’s Parade is on Dec. 7 and it’s a great time for families to come out and create new traditions: get pictures with Santa, pick up your new annual ornament and more!