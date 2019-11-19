12 Days of Gifts: Making holiday traditions at Yankee Candle Village

(Mass Appeal) – Yankee Candle Village in South Deerfield has come alive with holiday spirit! We joined designer Dana Volungis in the snow globe room to talk about Christmas traditions and the special place ornaments have in people’s warm holiday memories.

Yankee Candle Village has thousands of ornaments and collectible to choose from – each poised to create that special holiday feeling for someone you love.

Yankee Candle Village in South Deerfield has extended hours for the holiday shopping and fun, Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and the phone is 877-636-7707. The Yankee Candle Village web site is Yankeecandle.com/Village. You can also follow on Instagram at Yankee Candle Village MA or Facebook at YankeeCandleVillageMA.

Promotional consideration by Yankee Candle Village.