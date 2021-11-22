170,000 people expected to travel through Bradley airport over the Thanksgiving holiday

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – It’s shaping up to be a busy week for travel, airports are expected to be back to pre-pandemic levels.

More than 2-million travelers were screened at airport security checkpoints nationwide last Friday. It’s the most since the pandemic began in 2020 and those numbers are only expected to go up. It’s something we haven’t seen in nearly two years, crowded airports.

Experts say the long holiday weekend, increased vaccination rates, and open U.S. borders are all pushing more people to travel this Thanksgiving. Air travel is expected to be up 80 percent higher than last year and Bradley International is ready for increased crowds.

“Over that 10-day period we’re expecting about 85,000 people to fly out of Bradley. We have an equal number flying in so over the 10 days you could have close to 170,000 going through the terminal people.” Kevin Dillon, Executive Director at Ct Airport Authority

Traveling for thanksgiving this year is going to look a lot like 2019. TSA expects to screen more than 20 million people at airport security checkpoints nationwide over the holiday. Many are surprised at how busy it actually is.

“It feels good to have things back to normal. I missed the lifestyle. With things being busier it’s more of a hassle.” Nick Tily of Waterbury, CT

The airline industry has been struggling to keep up because of the U.S. border opening up to international travelers and a labor shortage. Many will also be traveling by car. According to AAA, more than six million more people will travel the roads, that’s 13% percent higher than last year.

Both Delta and United say the Sunday after Thanksgiving could be the busiest day they’ve had since before the pandemic.