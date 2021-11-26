2021’s Black Friday shopping season is expected to break records

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s Black Friday, and for many, it’s the kick off to the holiday shopping season.

Many stores are opening early across western Massachusetts expecting a surge of local shoppers looking to get their Christmas list items and the rain on Friday morning did not stop people from lining up.

And whether you are coming to places like Kohl’s in the Riverdale Plaza or shopping anywhere else in western Massachusetts experts are expecting record breaking numbers. This holiday shopping season Americans plan to spend 859 billion-dollars on gifts and beyond.

Many shoppers are expected to try to beat the December shopping rush and online shop. Which is an expected 10% increase compared to last year. It is also expected that shoppers from high-income households will spend five times more than lower-income households this season.

This upcoming Saturday is Small Business Saturday, so if you can shop locally.

