WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – According to the Library of Congress, Thomas Edison invented the first ever string of electrical lights which were strung around his Menlo Park laboratory. Despite this invention, almost 40 years would pass before Christmas lights became the holiday tradition that it is today. Before electrical lights were used, candles were used to light Christmas trees.

On Christmas Eve 1923, United States President Calvin Coolidge lit the national Christmas tree outside the White House with 3,000 electric lights. It wasn’t until after 1903 that Christmas lights became accessible people who were not wealthy. According to the Library of Congress, prior to 1903 a string of Christmas lights would cost the equivalent of $2,000 in 2019.

In 2022, holiday lights and Christmas tree lighting are a tradition in almost every New England town and city.

Here in western Massachusetts, 22News viewer Carl Polastri sent in these photos of his holiday light display in West Springfield.

