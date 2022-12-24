CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Liquor stores tend to be very busy on Christmas Eve as people

try to get what they need for their holiday get togethers.

States liquor laws determine whether or not package stores can open for the holiday. In Massachusetts stores will be closed tomorrow and people made sure to grab those last minute provisions before time ran out. Stores saw a lot of foot traffic before holiday get togethers commenced. Christmas Eve tends to be their busiest day of the year, but the two days before New Years aren’t too far behind.