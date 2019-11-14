1  of  2
A surprise ingredient takes this delicious cranberry apple stuffing over the top as well as elegant carrots for a superior side

(Mass Appeal) – Chef John Slattery, of ChefJohnSlattery.com, joined us in the kitchen with a delicious stuffing recipe featuring an unexpected ingredient: English muffins! The texture of the English muffin stands up to the flavorful broth, studded with fruit, butter, and herbs.

Chef Slattery also made carrots with ginger, brandy and toasted almonds. The carrots were blanched and then tossed with butter, nuts, thyme, sliced fresh ginger and a douse of brandy.

Both dishes are elegant and perfect for your Thanksgiving table.

