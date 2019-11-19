A sweet potato casserole your Thanksgiving guests will rave about

(Mass Appeal) – Say goodbye to your old sweet potato recipe – you know, the one with the mini-marshmallows – and say hello to your new Thanksgiving staple – the sweet potato casserole from Jessie-Sierra Ross of StraightTotheHipsBaby.com.

Ingredients:

4 pounds of sweet potatoes

1 cup sugar (3/4 if you like things less sweet)

2 eggs lightly beaten

1 stick of melted butter

1 1/2 teaspoons of vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon salt

3/4 cup light brown sugar

1/3 cup butter

1/3 cup flour

1/8 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 cup chopped raw pecans

Directions:

Preheat your oven to 375F.

Wash and dry your sweet potatoes. Take a large microwave safe bowl and add a splash of water to the bottom. Fork-prick the sweet potatoes several times and add two potatoes to the bowl.

Cover with plastic wrap and microwave on high for 10-15 minutes, depending on your microwave (I did 13 minutes), to steam the sweet potatoes. Be very careful when peeling back the plastic wrap as the steam escapes quickly! Repeat with the other two potatoes.

Meanwhile, butter a large baking dish. Reserve.

After the sweet potatoes have steamed and cooled, scoop the flesh into the bowl of a stand mixer.

Melt the stick of butter and add to the sweet potatoes. Combine the white sugar, 2 lightly beaten eggs, vanilla, and salt to the bowl, and mix well on the stand mixer. Start on low speed and gradually beat on medium high speed for 3 minutes. Add a splash of half & half if the mixture seems too thick.

After mixing, pour the sweet potatoes into the greased baking dish. Bake for 25 minutes.

Roughly chop the pecans and add to a small mixing bowl. Combine the melted 1/3 cup of butter, flour, cinnamon, and light brown sugar to the pecans. Stir to combine.

Sprinkle the topping evenly over the room temperature sweet potato casserole. Bake, uncovered, in a 375F oven for 12-15 minutes, or until golden and crunchy.