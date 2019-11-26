Avoiding allergic reactions at Thanksgiving dinner

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Just be mindful, ask anyone coming to your house if they have allergies and keep certain foods away from others.

That’s key when the family is coming over for Thanksgiving dinner.

If someone has a food allergy, they could get hurt by some of the ingredients in the turkey, potatoes, and stuffing. So ask your guests whether they have a food allergy before they come over. Keep foods that have common allergens in them separate from the foods that don’t, especially food with peanuts. But sometimes, an allergic reaction can’t be avoided.

Jessica Batchelder, a physician assistant with AFC urgent care, told 22News it’s important to know how to recognize the signs of an allergic reaction, and how to treat one:

“This is kind of the most common in people with food allergies, is that people will start getting hives. Their skin will start itching, turning red, they could get watery eyes, itchy eyes.”

For that minor reaction, you can take Benadryl.

However, if your airway is closing, you have chest pain or dizziness, it could be a much more severe reaction. Batchelder told 22News to immediately take your EpiPen in that case, and call 911 or get to a hospital right away.

It’s also very important to remember to bring your EpiPen with you even if you have the slightest allergy to any food.

