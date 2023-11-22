LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The holidays are stressful enough so review these tips whether you are hosting or joining a Thanksgiving dinner to help prevent or put out a fire in the kitchen.

Someone is spending a lot of hours cooking this Thanksgiving and the kitchen will be full of gadgets, dishes, food preparations, and people. To avoid any mishaps, never leave food cooking unattended, keep children and pets away from the stove, be sure electric cords are not dangling off the counter, and keep anything that can catch fire away from the stovetop.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Christmas Eve are peak days for fires, and unattended cooking is the leading factor.

Ludlow Fire Chief Ryan Pease shared the following cooking safety tips from the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA):