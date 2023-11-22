LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The holidays are stressful enough so review these tips whether you are hosting or joining a Thanksgiving dinner to help prevent or put out a fire in the kitchen.
Someone is spending a lot of hours cooking this Thanksgiving and the kitchen will be full of gadgets, dishes, food preparations, and people. To avoid any mishaps, never leave food cooking unattended, keep children and pets away from the stove, be sure electric cords are not dangling off the counter, and keep anything that can catch fire away from the stovetop.
According to the National Fire Protection Association, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Christmas Eve are peak days for fires, and unattended cooking is the leading factor.
Ludlow Fire Chief Ryan Pease shared the following cooking safety tips from the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA):
- When using the stovetop, never leave anything cooking unattended. Stay in the kitchen when you are cooking on the stovetop so you can keep an eye on the food.
- When simmering, baking or roasting food, check it regularly, remain in the kitchen while the food is cooking and use a timer to remind you that you are cooking.
- When frying or sautéing, heat oil slowly to the temperature you need. Add food gently to the pot or pan so the oil does not splatter. If you see wisps of smoke or the oil smells while cooking, immediately turn off the burner and/or carefully remove the pan from the burner. Smoke is a danger sign that the oil is too hot.
- Keep anything that can catch fire — oven mitts, wooden utensils, food packaging or towels — away from your stovetop.
- Keep children and pets at least three feet away from the stove.
- Make sure kids stay away from hot food and liquids. The steam or splash from things like vegetables, gravy or coffee could cause serious burns.
- Keep knives out of the reach of children.
- Be sure electric cords from an electric knife, coffee maker, plate warmer or mixer are not dangling off the counter within easy reach of a child.
- Keep the kitchen and dining room floor clear so you don’t trip over kids, toys, bags or other items while cooking or handling food.
- Test your smoke alarms before cooking and make sure the batteries are replaced if needed.
- If you have a cooking fire:
- If a small grease fire starts in a pan, smother the flames by carefully sliding the lid over the pan. Turn off the burner and do not move the pan. To keep the fire from restarting, leave the lid on until the pan is completely cool.
- If a fire starts in the oven, turn off the oven and leave the door closed. The oven should be checked and/or serviced before being used again.
- If you try to fight the fire, be sure others are getting out and you have a clear way out. Just get out! When you leave, close the door behind you to help contain the fire. Call 911 after you leave.