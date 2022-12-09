AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – It was a site to see Friday night in Agawam. Members of Bethany Assembly of God putting on its 47th Annual Singing Christmas Tree.

Their show is called “A Common Christmas: The Story of an Extraordinarily Ordinary Birth.”

It features Bethany’s choir, a live orchestra, ‘drama,’ and much more! 22News spoke with people there about the importance of this event during the holiday season.

Franco Martinez, the connections pastor at Bethany Assembly of God said, “For us we always like to make sure that we highlight the fact that God sent his Son in human form to us and that’s what we celebrate above all.”

The free show will be back on Saturday night at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 3 and 6 p.m.