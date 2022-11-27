CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Keeping with the holiday spirit of giving, the Bridal Corner held it’s sixth annual “stuff a limo” toy drive on Sunday at 720 Memorial Drive in Chicopee.

The drive was held to support the Westover Galaxy Community Council and local military families. 22News was there as the limo was filled to give back to a population that gives so much to the citizens.

“I feel like, especially the military, they kind of always get pushed to the side and they do so much for us. The military kids, a lot of their parents are deployed. They don’t get the normal Christmas that a lot of our kids get,” expressed Marissa Szczepanek the Owner of The Bridal Corner.

President of Westover Galaxy Community Council John Beaulieu told 22News, “We just want everybody to know that they are loved, they are welcomed, they are appreciated. And, we’ll do whatever it takes to give them a hot meal and a toy for their child on Christmas morning. It’s the smallest little thing we can do for the support that they give us.”

The Christmas gifts kept coming Sunday, helping to recognize all the sacrifices of our military personnel.