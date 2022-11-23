SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Bright Nights at Forest Park opens with new displays for its 28th season on Wednesday.

There will be new displays in Santa’s Magical Forest and an updated tunnel of lights in the North Pole Village, according to a news release sent to 22News from the Spirit of Springfield. The new light displays in Santa’s Magical Forest will have a facade for the gift shop, and a Sweet Shop display, as well as giant candy canes and lollipops.

General admission for Bright Nights on opening night is $6 per car. After Wednesday, general admission is $23 per car plus a $2 ticket fee. On December 6th and 13th, tickets are $10 per car plus a $2 ticket fee. Tickets must be purchased before your arrival at brightinghts.org, or at Big Y World Class Markets for $16.50 with a Silver Savings Card. Gates will be opening every night at 5:00 p.m.

There will be the traditional lighting ceremony in Santa’s Magical Forrest beginning at 4:45 p.m. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, Bright Night’s co-founders, Judy Matt, Spirit of Springfield President, and Patrick Sullivan, Executive Director of the Springfield Department of Parks, Buildings and Recreation Management, Paul Picknelly, President of Monarch Enterprises, a sponsor and whose father was instrumental in the launch of Bright Nights back in 1995, John Sjoberg, Chair of the Spirit of Springfield, and Santa Claus will be in attendance.