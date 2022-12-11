SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – This holiday season, Bright Nights has seen an uptick in the number of visitors. This is especially true for a night like Sunday night with the snow making the experience feel more festive.

This three mile drive-through holiday light experience, with 675,000 LED lights, is a local favorite. Come rain, sleet or snow people gather from near and far to partake in the merriment and start the season right.



For many here in the valley, a drive through Bright Nights at Forest Park is a must do to kick off and celebrate the holiday season.

“We wanted to come here because if the snow it’s so much better because of the snow. We haven’t has snow since like a long time and I’ve really been missing it,” Daniella Pelletier from Palmer told 22News.

This year Bright Nights at forest park is better than ever in its 28th season. Lights will stay lit until January 1st.