SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Holiday cheer can be felt at Sister Caritas Cancer Center at Mercy Medical Center.

From the halls to the staff everything is decked out. But in the center of it all is a Christmas tree that’s extra special this year. The ornaments are hand made by the patients as they underwent treatment. Nurses Cindy Leonard and Lisa Martin said this has brought them closer to their patients

“One of the nurses who would always care for the patient said ‘look what they did, look what they’re feeling today,'” said Leonard.



“They really put some effort and thought into these creations and we’re grateful,” said Martin.

They’re hoping this is the beginning of a new tradition.