Celebrate the Magic of the Holidays with Yankee Candle Village

(Mass Appeal) – There’s no better place on the planet to get you in a festive holiday mood than Yankee Candle Village. We went to Yankee Candle Village to hear about the stacked holiday event calendar, experience the new holiday fragrance line, and see what’s trending in Christmas home decor.

Wade Bassett, Director of Yankee Candle Village, sat down to talk the many ways Yankee Candle kicks off the holiday season. Currently, the store is decked to the halls with Christmas lights and decor. Adding to that are all the fun upcoming events, starting with the Christmas tree lighting on Nov. 23. Yankee Candle Village has a huge Christmas tree covered in twinkly lights and as the light dims, people gather around the tree for the celebratory lighting. Bassett added that regardless of the weather, snow is guaranteed! Next up is Santa’s arrival in the Village on Nov. 30 and this is no ordinary arrival – Santa arrives via red helicopter!

The seasonal celebration continues on Dec. 7, when Santa hosts a parade at the Village. He arrives in a horse-drawn sleigh and is surrounded by elves, firetrucks and more! It’s important to note that Yankee Candle Village is open for extended hours during the holiday season, so you can stay after the event and grab a bite to eat, and do some shopping. On Dec. 11, Yankee Candle Village is hosting a Girls Night Out event – an enjoyable evening of shopping – with a 30% discount of your entire purchase – along with wine tastings, raffles, and a live band.

Yankee Candle Village Designer Dana Volungis then joined us to walk us through the new holiday fragrance line. The “Mountain Holiday” line includes fragrances like After Sledding, Alpine Mint, and Candlelit Cabin. Each fragrance more unique and comforting than the next. Dana also showed us new and delightful candle accessories to make your table top glow.

We then explored what’s new in holiday design with Dana and trending now is the red truck. It appears on mugs, ornaments, throw pillows and more. Also popular this year is plaid – especially in cozy blankets. A design classic, also symbolizing someone you love and have lost, is the cardinal and Yankee Candle Village in South Deerfield has embraced this red song bird in many ornaments, table top designs and more.

Yankee Candle Village is located at 25 Greenfield Road in South Deerfield. The phone number is 877-636-7707 and the website is YankeeCandleVillage.com/Village. You can follow on Instagram and Facebook @ Yankee Candle Village MA.

Promotional consideration by Yankee Candle Village.