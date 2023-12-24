HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) — Communities across western Massachusetts have gathered on Sunday night for Christmas Eve Services, and 22News got a closer look into one in Hadley.

The First Congregational Church of Hadley’s Christmas Eve service began at 7:00 p.m. and a packed congregation got to hear the story of Christ’s birth, told through scripture readings, carols, and musical selections.

“This is the true meaning of Christmas. This when we celebrate Christ’s birth in our lives, so this is it for me. This is the most important part of Christmas for me,” expressed Lisa West the Chairperson of the Board of Deacons’.

The service also included the traditional singing of Silent Night by candlelight.