CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Christmas Day is finally here, and over two billion people around the world will be celebrating.

Traditionally, Christmas is a celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ, and nonreligious people and those of different faiths celebrate the day as a cultural event, according to the National Day Calander.

History

It is debatable whether Jesus was actually born on December 25th, and nowhere in the Bible does it say the exact date of his birth.

However, the first Christmas that was ever celebrated happened in 336, during the time the Roman Empire was ruled by Constantine, who was the first Christian Roman Emperor. Christianity then spread into Northern and Western Europe.

An early reference to celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ is in a homily by John Chrysostom, who was a 4th-century archbishop.

Origins

Christmas is derived from the Old English Crīstesmæsse which means Christ’s Mass. Christmas today is a public holiday in most countries, with only a dozen don’t recognize Christmas as a public holiday.

Traditions

According to the National Day Calendar, the many Christmas traditions include:

Candy Canes – While plain, unflavored candy sticks and canes existed as early as the 1600s, it wasn’t until 1920 that the hooked version became exceptionally popular. Bob McCormack of Albany, Georgia took the peppermint candy and gave it a red and white striped twist. His handmade candies were given a manufacturing boost when his brother-in-law and priest, Gregory Keller, invented the machine that launched Bob’s Candies into mass production. However, Keller’s invention wasn’t the first of its kind.

– While plain, unflavored candy sticks and canes existed as early as the 1600s, it wasn’t until 1920 that the hooked version became exceptionally popular. Bob McCormack of Albany, Georgia took the peppermint candy and gave it a red and white striped twist. His handmade candies were given a manufacturing boost when his brother-in-law and priest, Gregory Keller, invented the machine that launched Bob’s Candies into mass production. However, Keller’s invention wasn’t the first of its kind. Poinsettia – Another tradition that blossomed in the United States during the 1920s, the Poinsettia legend takes place in Mexico. According to the legend, a girl wanted desperately to celebrate Jesus’s birthday. Worried, the girl feared she would have no gift to offer because she was so poor. An angel tells her to give any gift with love. After gathering weeds from alongside the road, the young girl placed them in the manger. Miraculously the weeds bloomed into beautiful red stars.

– Another tradition that blossomed in the United States during the 1920s, the Poinsettia legend takes place in Mexico. According to the legend, a girl wanted desperately to celebrate Jesus’s birthday. Worried, the girl feared she would have no gift to offer because she was so poor. An angel tells her to give any gift with love. After gathering weeds from alongside the road, the young girl placed them in the manger. Miraculously the weeds bloomed into beautiful red stars. Christmas Trees – Evergreens, fir trees, and other plants have been a part of the winter festivals and traditions since ancient times. The first person to place a tree in a house for Christmas may have been the German preacher Martin Luther in the 16th century.

– Evergreens, fir trees, and other plants have been a part of the winter festivals and traditions since ancient times. The first person to place a tree in a house for Christmas may have been the German preacher Martin Luther in the 16th century. St. Nicholas – Legendary stories about the third century St. Nicholas later become part of the inspiration for the modern-day Santa Claus.

– Legendary stories about the third century St. Nicholas later become part of the inspiration for the modern-day Santa Claus. Mailing cards- In Victorian England, sending Penny Post was inexpensive and frequent. Not responding to it was equally inexcusable. Being popular and busy led Sir Henry Cole to invent a holiday card nearly out of necessity. In 1843, he asked his friend, J.C. Horsley to illustrate a design he had in mind. Soon, Cole was off to the printer, and the first Christmas card was mailed in the Penny Post.

In Victorian England, sending Penny Post was inexpensive and frequent. Not responding to it was equally inexcusable. Being popular and busy led Sir Henry Cole to invent a holiday card nearly out of necessity. In 1843, he asked his friend, J.C. Horsley to illustrate a design he had in mind. Soon, Cole was off to the printer, and the first Christmas card was mailed in the Penny Post. Caroling – Wassailing and caroling history go hand in hand. Originally, wassail was referred to as a mulled, sweet drink. It came to be known as going from house to house during the winter months and eventually as caroling. The carolers are often given hot beverages to drink to keep them warm as they travel. Learn more about 7 Beloved Christmas Carols and their Origins.

– Wassailing and caroling history go hand in hand. Originally, wassail was referred to as a mulled, sweet drink. It came to be known as going from house to house during the winter months and eventually as caroling. The carolers are often given hot beverages to drink to keep them warm as they travel. Learn more about 7 Beloved Christmas Carols and their Origins. A Christmas Carol – A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens was published on December 19, 1843, and tells the story of miserly Ebenezer Scrooge. So popular was the novella, that the first theatre production took place within weeks of its publication. Since then, films, stage, and novels have presented a variety of adaptations much to the audiences’ delight.

– A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens was published on December 19, 1843, and tells the story of miserly Ebenezer Scrooge. So popular was the novella, that the first theatre production took place within weeks of its publication. Since then, films, stage, and novels have presented a variety of adaptations much to the audiences’ delight. Fruitcake– The American tradition of eating – or giving – fruitcake at Christmas is somehow connected to the Victorian tradition of serving Christmas pudding. Both are molded, but that’s about where the similarities end.