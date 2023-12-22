NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Airports in Connecticut are ready to welcome a record number of travelers ahead of the holidays.

According to the Connecticut Airport Authority (CAA), more than 110,000 passengers are expected to travel from Bradley International Airport between Dec. 20 and Dec. 31.

To make traveling a little easier during the holidays, the CAA gave the following tips:

Give yourself the gift of time

Arrive at least 90 minutes before your flight’s departure so you have enough time to check in, go through TSA screening and get to your gate.

Be in the know while on the go

Download your airline’s mobile app to check in, get your boarding pass and get real-time alerts about flight changes. Some airlines also offer free onboard entertainment through their apps.

Park like a pro

Check your parking options before you head to the airport. Bradley’s new parking system, BDL sPark, offers several convenient options a short distance from the main terminal with a complimentary shuttle service available. No reservation is needed, and prices start at $7 a day. Visit BDL’s parking website for additional details.

Check your packing list

While wrapped gifts can be placed in your carry-on or checked bag, they may need to be inspected by the TSA. Travelers are advised to place items in gift bags instead of wrapping them once they get to their destination. Visit the TSA’s website for more information on screening.

Order your airport meal online

Skip the wait for food at the airport. To browse menus, order and pay, log on to www.BDLMarket.com or scan one of the QR codes on display throughout the airport. Once an order is placed, you’ll receive updates on your mobile device, letting you know when your order is ready for pick-up.

Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN) also reminds travelers to plan as their parking reservations are fully booked from Dec. 25 to Dec. 27. They suggest that travelers use other transportation methods, such as Lyft or M7 taxis.

CT Transit also offers public transportation between downtown New Haven and HVN on the 206 route. Those who would like to take public transportation must request a stop at HVN with the driver, and those traveling from HVN must call 203-624-0151 to be picked up.