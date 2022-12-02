CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The holiday travel season is expected to be busy but will traveling for Christmas this year burn a hole in your wallet?

22News spoke with a AAA Northeast spokesperson who said it’s projected gas will be cheaper based of the prices steadily decreasing. They said that’s because gas inventories have improved in the Northeast, and demand has been easing up. But it could take a couple weeks for Massachusetts to get below $3.50.

“I look for flights that are cheapest! I am going back to India to see my family,” said Dejas, a UMass grad student.

The pilot shortage, fewer flights and more expensive jet fuel will likely make airfare more expensive than last year. AAA said that airfare was 40% higher over Thanksgiving. They advise people to book early and get the best deal they can now. Prices are likely to be higher the closer we get to Christmas.