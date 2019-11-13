Cranberry mule cupcakes to brighten your holiday table

(Mass Appeal) – It’s nice to shake up your holiday dessert routine and we have great idea for those who sit at the grown-up table: cranberry mule cupcakes! Jennifer Remillard of Sassy Mama’s Delectable Cupcakes joined us to demonstrate how to make these alcohol-infused confections!

Cranberry Mule Cupcakes

2 1/2 cup flour

2 tsp baking powder

1/4 salt

12 tbs unsalted butter

1 1/2 cup granulated sugar

2 large brown eggs

2 tsp vanilla extract

4 oz ginger beer

2 oz vodka

2 oz cranberry simple syrup

.5 oz fresh lime juice

1.5 oz milk

Frosting

2 cups of unsalted butter

7 cups of confectioners sugar

1 oz vodka

1 oz cranberry simple syrup

.5 oz fresh lime juice

.5 oz ginger beer

Cranberry Simple Syrup

1/2 cup granulated sugar

2 cup cranberries

2 tbsp water

1 tbsp lime zest

Creating the Cranberry Simple Syrup (make ahead of time):

In a small saucepan, combine sugar, cranberries, lime zest and water. Cook over medium-high heat, stirring constantly, until cranberries begin to burst, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat; cool completely before using. Let this sit for at least an hour to allow flavors to marry. This will keep covered in the refrigerator for up to 1 week. When using, do not strain as you want to use the chunks of cranberries in the cupcakes.

Creating the Cupcakes:

Preheat oven to 350°F. Line cupcake tins with compostable liners. Set aside.

Combine sifted flour, baking powder, and salt into a medium mixing bowl. Set aside.

Combine the ginger beer, vodka, cranberry simple syrup, and lime juice into the same measuring cup. Measure the milk in a separate measuring cup. Set aside.

In the bowl of electric mixer, using a paddle attachment, combine unsalted butter, and sugar, until it’s fluffy; about 3-5 minutes. Add the eggs, one at a time, beat until combined.

Next, add half of the dry ingredients and half of the liquid ingredients. Beat to combine. Add remaining dry ingredients and the remaining liquid ingredients. Beat until combined – be careful not to over mix.

Using a 3 TBSP scoop, fill cupcake tins. Bake for 18 minutes, rotating them half way through. Cool the cupcakes in the pan for about 5 minutes, then remove them from pan to cool on cooling racks.

Creating the Frosting:

In the bowl of electric mixer, beat unsalted butter for 3-5 minutes. Then add sifted confectioners’ sugar. Next, slowly pour in the vodka, completely cooled cranberry simple syrup, lime juice, and ginger beer; beat until smooth and fluffy. Add more confectioner’s sugar if the frosting is too wet, add more of the cranberry simple syrup if it’s too dry.

Using a 1M decorating tip, frost the cupcakes. Serve on a platter and top with fresh cranberries and slices of lime.