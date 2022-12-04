WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Over at the Irish Cultural Center of Western New England carolers are spreading holiday cheer through song. The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear.

Sunday night, the the Irish Cultural Center presents their Christmas caroling series throughout the month December with the Tavern Carolers. Fifteen singers from choirs in local churches across Western Massachusetts will lend their voices to help people get into the holiday spirit. The carolers believe that during this time of the year it’s important to come together and celebrate.



From tunes like Frosty the Snowman to Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer, the community united through song and good company.

If you would like to come down and join in on the fun this is just the first of the eight days of carols.