Elevate your holiday appetizer display with this elegant baked brie

(Mass Appeal) – This cranberry-chipotle baked brie is a colorful, savory Thanksgiving or holiday appetizer. Tinky Weisblat from TinkyCooks.com shows us how to put this recipe together.

Course: Appetizer

Cuisine: American

Servings: 6 to 8

Difficulty Level: Pretty Easy

Preparation Time: 20 minutes (includes cooking the cranberry sauce)

Cook Time (minutes): 20 to 25 minutes

Ingredients:

for the chipotle sauce:

1 cup water

1 cup sugar

3 cups cranberries

1 to 2 chipotles in adobo (plus a little of the adobo sauce)

for the baked brie:

1 8-ounce round of brie

1/3 cup chipotle sauce (save the rest for sandwiches, etc.)

1/2 cup toasted pecans

Cooking Directions:

First, make the chipotle sauce. In a saucepan combine the water and the sugar and bring them to a boil. Add the cranberries and the chipotle, and return the mixture to the boil. Reduce the heat, and boil until the cranberries pop, 5 to 10 minutes. (If the sauce seems to get too fuzzy, add a tiny amount of butter.) Let the sauce cool for a bit while you assemble the brie. (It works even better if you refrigerate it for several hours to let it thicken.)

To make the baked brie preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Slice the top rind off the brie, leaving the sides, and place the cheese in a lightly greased, shallow baking dish. Arrange the chipotle sauce and pecans on top. Bake the brie until it gets oozy and warm, about 20 to 25 minutes.

Serve with crackers or crostini. Serves 6 to 8.

