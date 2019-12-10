Enjoy two holiday concerts in Agawam

(Mass Appeal) – The holiday season just wouldn’t be the same without music! You can enjoy all your traditional favorites at two upcoming concerts in Agawam. Here to tell us more is Ritchie Mitnick.

This Thurs. Dec. 12th, the concert is at 1:30PM at the Agawam Senior Center at 954 Main Street, Agawam.

You can also enjoy an evening performance on Monday, Dec. 16th, 7PM at the Agawam High School Auditorium, 760 Cooper Street in Agawam.

A donation of $3.00/person and a few canned goods is requested at both events.

Seating is first come, first served.