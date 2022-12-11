CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Some viewers were not intimidated by the snowy weather, bringing Toys for Tots donations to our 22news studios Sunday.

Collections have been filling the lobby over the past few weeks with one former marine saying he has been donating to toys for tots for ten years

“We used to do a big cornhole tournament and raise a lot of toys that way but with COVID and stuff we stopped that and the dealership I work at was outstanding this year. They came through,” Said Mike Tilden as he donated toys to the 22News Toys for Tots campaign.

22News has had such a big turnout this year that the marines have been taking out truckloads of your donations . Our annual toy drive is coming to a close tomorrow so there is still time to come on down, say hello and drop off a toy.