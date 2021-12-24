Flight cancelations, delays slowing down holiday travel

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – Friday night, millions are scrambling to get to their holiday destinations, after thousands of flight cancelations and delays. These cancelations and delays really came at a bad time, with so many trying to get home to their families for Christmas Day.

Airports were crowded Christmas Eve, despite a pre-holiday surge in cases. A sign that many are comfortable traveling.

Adam Maxham from Wallingford, Connecticut told 22News how he feels about flying during this surge, “Honestly, I don’t feel any different.” This was Adam’s first time flying in 10 years.

“I’m actually flying out to see my mother,” Maxham continued. “I haven’t seen her in four years. Seeing my daughter and my surprise son for Christmas.”

At Bradley’s TSA checkpoint, the line just keeps getting longer. According to the TSA, 2.18 million Americans were screened at airports across the county, the most so far during this busy holiday season. The increased airport volume combined with flight cancelations and delays, caused a lot of stress for holiday travelers.

Andrew Durnin had his flight to California delayed, telling 22News, “It’s a little stressful, a little annoying. We were supposed to go out last night at 8:30 p.m. and then 11:20 p.m., and now its today at 1:30 p.m. so yeah hopefully.”

More than 2,000 flights were canceled Christmas Eve, airlines citing omicron and staffing limitations as reasons why. United canceled 170 flights or 9% of its total schedule. Delta had to cancel 130 flights and Jet Blue more than 50%. At least at Bradley, airport officials said the snow on Friday did not affect flights.