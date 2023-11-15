WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hampden District Attorney’s Office and the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to it, are holding a food drive on Saturday outside of the Big Y in Wilbraham.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., a State Police van will be parked out front of the Big Y located at 2035 Boston Road in Wilbraham collecting non-perishable food items to be donated to the Rock 102’s Mayflower Marathon to benefit the Open Pantry.

“Every year the outpouring of generosity is overwhelming, and we are hoping for the same this year. Once again, members of my Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit have stepped up to lead the drive benefitting Rock 102’s Mayflower Marathon, which in turn benefits the Open Pantry. Please look for us outside the Wilbraham Big Y this Saturday and donate to a very worthy cause,” Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni stated.

In past years, thousands of items of food have been delivered by Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni and dozens of Massachusetts State Troopers in Massachusetts State Police vehicles on the morning before Thanksgiving. The Donations are donated to Rock 102’s Mayflower Marathon, according to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office. Last year they had enough donations to fill a whole police van.

The annual Mayflower Marathon will be held from 5:30 a.m. Monday, November 20th through 10 a.m. Wednesday, November 22nd at MGM Springfield.