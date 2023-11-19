CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Thanksgiving is just four days away, but what is Friendsgiving and when do you celebrate it?

Many choose to reunite with their relatives for Thanksgiving. But for those who want to change things up, Friendsgiving has risen in popularity.

What is Friendsgiving?

The word “Friendsgiving” was officially added to the Merriam-Webster dictionary back in January 2020 after being on its “Words We’re Watching” list, according to Delish. It is a compound of the words “friends” and Thanksgiving” and refers to an informal iteration of the holiday that has become very common. It’s basically the day that you celebrate Thanksgiving with your friends.

When did it start?

The earliest use of the term Friendsgiving dates back to a 2007 tweet, according to Merriam-Webster but some people credit the hit show Friends for inspiring the concept of spending the holiday with friends.

Another theory suggests that a 2011 ad campaign by Baileys Irish Cream liqueur used the word, which gave the Friendsgiving movement more momentum.

What date do you celebrate it?

There’s no official date for Friendsgiving like there is for Thanksgiving, but many people choose to host it before Turkey Day. Others will just co-opt the true Thanksgiving and call it Friendsgiving if they’re celebrating with a group of pals.

Are There Any Friendsgiving Traditions?

While the Thanksgiving season may evoke memories of familial traditions, you can always make your own traditions with those who are close to you and who aren’t related. All it takes is some delicious food on the table and a bunch of seats filled with people you love.